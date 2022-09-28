5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) Chase No. 1 in the UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Aussie pop/rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS), is chasing down their third United Kingdom (UK) chart crowning.

Based on data published by the Official UK Charts Company on Wednesday (September 27), the boys in the band are in a four-way battle for the title. In the lead as of press time is British hip-hop group D-Block Europe with their album Lap 5.

At the midweek point, 5SOS’s fifth studio album, 5SOS5 is in third place, and needs less than 1,600 chart units to take the lead. Even if they do not reach the top, 5SOS’ latest LP will give them a fifth UK Top 10.

Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) have 10 top 40 singles including a No. 1 for their debut record, 2014’s She Looks So Perfect in the UK to date. 5SOS recently performed an exclusive sold-out global livestream The Feeling of Falling Upwards at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

Also in the hunt for the No. 1 spot is Born Pink by BlackPink, Marcus Mumford by Marcus Mumford, and Autofiction by Suede.

The new NO. 1 album will be revealed in 2 days, 5 hours, and 37 minutes as of press time.