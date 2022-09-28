Brand New Record Label and Production Company, Historical Fiction Launches Out of NYC

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Historical Fiction, an NYC-based record label and production company that curates, produces, and distributes vibrant new music, has launched.

The new label is based out of the artist-owned-and-run Reservoir Studios complex in Manhattan (the site of the former Skyline Studios) that has hosted an incredible collection of artists, including Nile Rodgers, Mary J. Blige, Diana Ross, David Bowie, and in its current incarnation Lin Manuel Miranda, David Byrne, Blondie and more. Historical Fiction builds on this tradition to create space for unique projects grounded in musical intuition and collaboration.

“Historical Fiction exists to share music created by unique artists who have organically collected in and around several much loved – yet somewhat secretive – music production complexes in New York City,” said co-founders Steve Salett and Janice Brown.

Look out for new music in the coming weeks from the likes of DM Stith (Sufjan Stevens, My Brightest Diamond), Steve Salett (Poison Tree, King of France), Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman, Muzz), and Emanuel Ayvas (Emanuel and the Fear).

The label’s first release will be DM Stith’s stunning cover of the REM classic “Man On The Moon,” available on all DSPs starting October 14.