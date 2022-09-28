Live Event E-Commerce Platform Lyte Announces Acquisition of Festicket and Event Genius Assets

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Lyte, the technology e-commerce platform for live events, has announced their acquisition of the assets of two UK-based companies, Festicket and Event Genius.

The Festicket and Event Genius platforms enable attendees of events worldwide to book tickets, travel accommodations and make in-venue payments for items like food, beverages, and merchandise. The acquisition represents rapid growth for Lyte, with a broad expansion of their services and team worldwide, and brings stability and solutions to the global promoter community.

Festicket and Event Genius worked with hundreds of festivals and events across the UK, EU, Australia, and Latin America. The asset acquisition enables Lyte to offer its unique experience to fans attending live events across the globe while building upon its successful partnership integration model with ticketing platforms in the US.

Lyte’s universe puts fans first, allowing them to reserve tickets without competing with other fans and brokers during on-sales, return tickets if their plans change, and quickly secure tickets to sold-out events.

Lyte’s focus throughout the acquisition process was protecting the Festicket employees and the clients they have served. With administrators now undertaking the relevant operations for vendors and clients of Festicket, Lyte is committed to finding ways to reconcile and rebuild with affected Promoter clients for the future ahead. All former clients of Festicket have been reached out to, and many have begun signing with Lyte, including Slammin Events in the UK and Vic Falls Carnival in Zimbabwe. More signings across the UK, Europe, and Australia will be confirmed in the coming days.

“Ten years ago, I visited London for the 2012 Olympic games. The events were sold out, there were no tickets on the streets, but the venues were half-full. I was just a fan, but that empty seat problem stuck with me and led me to start Lyte a couple years later,” said Ant Taylor, Lyte’s CEO and Founder. “To be launching Lyte’s international expansion from the place where it all started is truly special. Our company vision is to make the live events e-commerce experience magical for fans and event creators the world over…This is a step in that direction. Now the real work begins.”

The acquisition comes as Lyte remains at the forefront of the live events e-commerce landscape. Lyte is powering 34% of the North American-based festivals on Billboard’s recently-published Top 50 Festivals of 2022, including Life Is Beautiful, Pitchfork Music Festival, BottleRock, Baja Beach Fest, and others.

Lyte is a sponsor of the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) and an affiliate member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). These two non-profit organizations align with Lyte’s mission to provide solutions for and promote the health of the live music ecosystem.

In addition to their festival roster, Lyte has partnered with artists including Jacob Collier, Jackson Browne, and Billy Strings, as well as venues including the 9:30 Club, The Anthem and Merriweather Post Pavilion in the DC area, Levon Helm Studios, Higher Ground in Burlington, Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles and many others.