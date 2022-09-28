ocV!BE Development Project Set to Surround Anaheim’s Honda Center Gets The Green Light

ANAHEIM (CelebrityAccess) – The Anaheim City Council voted Tuesday evening (September 27) to unanimously approve ocV!BE, a 4B dollar development project sponsored by the Samueli Family to surround the Honda Center in Anaheim with new entertainment, dining, hospitality, and lifestyle amenities.

Henry and Susan Samueli are the longtime owners of the Anaheim Ducks and venue managers of Honda Center.

“We thank the Anaheim City Council and City staff for their strong support of our vision for ocV!BE and our continued partnership with the City of Anaheim,” said Henry and Susan Samueli. “We look forward to starting construction soon on this important community asset that will showcase Anaheim and Orange County while also providing world-class entertainment and offerings for residents, visitors, and our Anaheim Ducks fans.”

Celebrating the diversity of Orange County, ocV!BE will be a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use, community and entertainment destination that allows residents and guests to curate their own experiences. Construction is expected to start by the end of 2022, with the project’s first phase opening in 2025 to the public.

The approval by the Anaheim City Council comes after a multi-year effort to assemble property and master plan the 100-acre site to surround Honda Center and ARTIC in Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle area. The stage was set for ocV!BE with a 2018 agreement between the Samueli Family and the City of Anaheim, which guaranteed the Anaheim Ducks playing at Honda Center for decades to come.

Project features include multiple new entertainment venues, including a 5,700-capacity concert hall, over 35 restaurant offerings, two hotels, 1,500 residential units, a commitment of 195 affordable housing units, more than one million square feet of creative office space, and twenty acres of public space including two parks.

“Our ambition is for ocV!BE to be the social and entertainment center of Orange County and Southern California, providing a vibrant collection of experiences celebrating the diversity of our community,” said Bill Foltz, CEO of ocV!BE.

The goal is for ocV!BE is to be built out by the 2028 Summer Olympics when the Honda Center hosts indoor Olympic volleyball competitions, showcasing Anaheim and Orange County to a world audience.