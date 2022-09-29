EDM Star GRiZ Offers To Pay Police Citations Given To Fans at Alpine Valley’s Triple Rainbow Festival

EAST TROY (CelebrityAccess) – Alpine Valley Music Theatre hosted an EDM festival for the first time in its 45-year history, September 16 – 17, called the Triple Rainbow Festival.

But fan feedback for the two-night festival was so bad that the East Troy venue offered an apology on social media, and headliner and EDM superstar GRiZ said he was “beyond upset.”

In a tweet Monday, Griz directed his comments toward the “policing” at Triple Rainbow and even took the unusual step of offering to reimburse any fans who were issued citations by police, saying they could email a screenshot of their ticket to grizpresentssummer22@gmail.com.

“To see our community treated so poorly was heartbreaking,” Griz wrote on Twitter.

I’m beyond upset w the policing & Worked really hard on this event. To see our community treated so poorly was heartbreaking. I always want what’s best for y’all, so if u got a citation there email grizpresentssummer22@gmail.com w a screenshot of the ticket & I’ll reimburse u pic.twitter.com/vM02qzoDrs — GRiZ (@Griz) September 24, 2022

Multiple festival-goers wrote on social media that police at Alpine Valley did invasive searches and issued citations for drug possession.

“I absolutely love Griz, but the venue is entrapping the campers,” said one fan on Twitter, alleging that police with K-9 units raided a neighboring camper after they found over $1,000 in cash in their wallet.

I absolutely love @Griz, but this venue is entrapping the campers. A neighbor just had his campsite RAIDED by local police and K-9 units bc they found his wallet with over a grand in his wallet. I feel so uncomfortable, and I have no drugs. Just absurd had to share… Be safe yall — 𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖉𝖌𝖊 💫 (@babybriddim) September 17, 2022

The criticism was loud enough that the Live Nation-managed venue offered a rare apology on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

“We acknowledge that some campers had a less than optimal experience in our campground, and we apologize,” the posts read. “We appreciate your valuable feedback as we are continuously working to improve our camping experience.”

The posts also offered gratitude to “the Griz community” and said it was a “pleasure” hosting the artists’ fans, asking that anyone with concerns or feedback email AlpineValleyHelp@LiveNation.com.

The Journal Sentinel reached out to a Live Nation publicist for more information and received this statement: “Griz put on an awesome show, and overall, attendees commented that it was an amazing weekend camping at Alpine Valley. All that said, we value the feedback from Griz and his fans. Our post is about welcoming all input as we continue to host more camping events in the future.”