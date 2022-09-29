Sony Music’s Charlotte de Burgh-Holder Appointed Chair at Official Charts Company

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Charlotte de Burgh-Holder has been elected as chair of the Official Charts Company, which compiles music and video sales data and charts.

de Burgh-Holder, Director of Commercial Analytics at Sony Music UK, takes over the non-executive position this month. In doing so, she became the youngest and first-ever female chair since the company was incorporated in 1998.

de Burgh-Holder takes on the role as a representative of the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the association which represents the UK’s recorded music industry and which jointly owns the Official Charts Company with the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA). She succeeds Amazon Music’s Paul Firth, who has held the position for the past two-and-a-half years.

Her responsibilities involve working closely with Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot to develop and steer strategy and chairing the Official Charts board, which comprises representatives from the ERA and BPI membership.

de Burgh-Holder said: “I’m excited to step into this position and very much looking forward to working with Martin, his fantastic team, and the Official Charts board as we celebrate 70 years of the Official Singles Chart. Many thanks to Paul for his brilliant work over the past few years and for taking the time to share his wisdom. We’re incredibly privileged in the UK to access the gold standard of charts that’s evolved with the market over the years. I’m looking forward to working with Official Charts as they continue to grow.”

Outgoing chair – Firth of Amazon Music said: “It’s been a pleasure chairing the Official Charts board over the past two-plus years, through the company’s international expansion, brand growth, through the challenges of lockdown, and more. I leave the organization in very capable hands, with an abundance of opportunities and exciting challenges to navigate across both music and video. I wish Charlotte all the best in her new role, steering the business into the future.”

Kim Bayley, chief executive of the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA), said: “Paul Firth is a tough act to follow, but I am sure Charlotte’s incredible charts knowledge and business acumen will be a huge asset to the business, and I am delighted that she is taking up the reins at this pivotal time.”

de Burgh-Holder joined Sony Music in 2016 and was promoted to Director of commercial analytics in 2021. She has worked with the company’s digital partnership teams and labels to decipher the data delivered by partners to support Sony Music’s roster of artists.