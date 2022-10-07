Angela Lopes Named SVP Strategy & Investments At Sony Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Entertainment announced it has combined its corporate and digital investments, M&A and strategic planning teams and as part of the shift, has promoted Angela Lopes to Senior Vice President, Strategy and Investments.

In her new billet, Lopes will work with Sony Music’s Executive Leadership and Global Digital Business (GDB) teams to generate investment opportunities that support SME’s growth. She will focus on areas such as global streaming, artist services, the creator economy, social media, gaming, NFTs, the metaverse and more.

Based in New York, Lopes will report to SME’s Kevin Kelleher, Chief Operating Officer and Dennis Kooker, President, Global Digital Business.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing my career with Sony Music in this expanded role, and excited to be supporting the Company’s overall growth in a dynamic and changing marketplace. I look forward to working with SME’s leadership and the Global Strategy and Investments team to identify technologies, strategic partnerships and investments that further enhance Sony Music’s business and the scale of our support for our artists and labels,” Lopes said.

“Advancing our investments and strategy worldwide is an important part of our ongoing success as a company. By combining these efforts under Angela’s experience, we continue to be in a great position to efficiently spot and maximize opportunities that further evolve our business globally,” added Kevin Kelleher.

Lopes has been a part of the SME team since 2013 and has been for identifying partnership and investment opportunities, as well as negotiating music distribution deals.

Prior to Sony, Lopes worked as a strategy consultant in a variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, logistics, and energy for McKinsey & Company in London and Port Jackson Partners in Sydney.

She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, and both a Bachelor of Engineering (with Honours and the University Medal) in Aerospace Engineering and a Bachelor of Advanced Science from the University of Sydney.