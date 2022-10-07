Eurovision 2023 Finals Will Take Place In Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — After much speculation, organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest announced that Liverpool will host the finals for 2023.

While the finals traditionally take place in the nation that won the previous year, organizers determined that the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine presented too many logistical challenges for Eurovision to take place there this year.

Eurovision organizers announced this summer that the finals will take place in the UK, with both Liverpool and Glasgow shortlisted as host cities.

The finals will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena from May 9 – 13.

“This is a massive event and the eyes of the world will be on us in May, especially those of our friends in Ukraine,” Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said.

“Now begins months of work to put on the best party ever. Ukraine – you have my promise we will do you proud,” she added.

2023 will mark the ninth time that Eurovision finals have been held in the UK, with the most recent taking place in 1998 when the finals were held at National Indoor Arena in Birmingham.