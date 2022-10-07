Inside Out With Paul Mecurio: J.B. Smoove – Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spider Man: No Way Home, Woke

A really fun, interesting conversation with the hilarious comedian/actor about his big shot in comedy that got him known, trying to figure out the line of political correctness in life and in doing stand-up and why a comic shouldn’t be reined in by political correctness. JB is fascinating talking about his approach to stand-up, what it was like working the infamous showcase Los Angeles shows “Phat Tuesdays” at the Comedy Store and much more.
