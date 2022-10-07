Rumormill: U2 Signs With Full Stop Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hits Daily Double is reporting that after a decade with manager Guy Oseary, the band U2 has instead moved to Irving and Jeffrey Azoff’s Full Stop Management.

While U2 has been largely absent from the touring scene for several years, performing only a handful of shows since 2020, the rumored management change comes after U2 frontman Bono announced plans for a book tour.

Given the Azoffs’ connection to the touring industry, including long-established relationships with Live Nation, and Irving Azoff’s role in founding the venue management firm Oak View Group, the change in management for U2 may herald plans to return to the road for the band.

A rep for Full Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.