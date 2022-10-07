PRS For Music Announces A Record-Breaking £211m In Distributions In 2022

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British music copyright collective PRS for music announced royalty distributions of more than £211m in 2021, the highest in its 108-year history and 18% ahead of distributions in 2021.

Live and public performance royalties were up by an astonishing 210% from the previous year but that figure includes all remaining royalties held for adjustment during the interruption to licensing during the pandemic.

Music played overseas, including cable retransmission were up 2.5% against the same period in 2021.

“The record payment of royalties by PRS for Music reflects our relentless focus on maximizing the value of members’ rights. Ensuring members are paid as quickly and accurately is at the heart of everything we do,” said PRS for Music CEO Andrea Czapary Martin

PRS for Music represents more than 160,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers in the UK and worldwide and collects royalties on their behalf when music is streamed, downloaded, broadcast, performed live and played in public.