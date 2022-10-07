Brooklyn Concert Venue Fires A Member Of Their Security Team Following A Confrontation With Pink Siifu

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn concert venue Elsewhere says they fired a member of their security team after they got into physical altercation with an artist during a show.
Pink Siifu, the stage name of Livingston Matthews, says he was at Elsewhere on Tuesday night with members of his family as part of a Lex Records showcase when he got into a physical dispute with a member of the venue’s security team.
Pink Siifu’s social media post included multiple photos that appear to show abrasions on his torso and neck that he claims were the result of his altercation with a member of the venue’s security team.
Following the incident, Elsewhere issued a statement apologizing for the incident and noting that the security team member was no longer employed at the concert venue.
— 𝚎 𝚕 𝚜 𝚎 𝚠 𝚑 𝚎 𝚛 𝚎 (@elsewherespace) October 6, 2022