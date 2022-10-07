Brooklyn Concert Venue Fires A Member Of Their Security Team Following A Confrontation With Pink Siifu

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn concert venue Elsewhere says they fired a member of their security team after they got into physical altercation with an artist during a show.

Pink Siifu, the stage name of Livingston Matthews, says he was at Elsewhere on Tuesday night with members of his family as part of a Lex Records showcase when he got into a physical dispute with a member of the venue’s security team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Siifu (@pinksiifu)

Pink Siifu’s social media post included multiple photos that appear to show abrasions on his torso and neck that he claims were the result of his altercation with a member of the venue’s security team.

Following the incident, Elsewhere issued a statement apologizing for the incident and noting that the security team member was no longer employed at the concert venue.

Check the full statement here: