SoundCloud Announces SoundCloud For Artists

BERLIN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Music streaming platform SoundCloud showcased the streamlined creator dashboard interface for its newly unified artist services platform, which has been named SoundCloud for Artists.

The platform, formerly known as Repost, which SoundCloud acquired in 2019, will centralize functions such as distribution, promotional tools, monetization with new features to be revealed in the coming months.

Artists will be able to use the platform for a variety of metrics, including who their biggest fans are and what tracks are being listed to the most.

SoundCloud also announced plans for a revamp of their current subscription tiers, which will be called Next (formerly SoundCloud Basic), Next Plus (formerly Repost), and Next Pro (formerly Pro Unlimited).

“SoundCloud continues to be a creator-first company, focusing on what artists need to build their careers and thrive. We believe that artists, producers, and songwriters are the driving force that continues to push what’s Next. We believe that what’s next isn’t determined by algorithms and gatekeepers, but that the true path toward a long and successful career is best achieved by cultivating deep fan relationships and community. We believe that artists should be rewarded directly by their fans, so we launched Fan-Powered Royalties, a revolutionary new model that allows artists to be paid based on fans’ actual listening habits,” said SoundCloud’s SVP of Creator Tracy Chan.

“With the launch of SoundCloud for Artists, we’re now doubling down on our commitment to these beliefs to lead what’s next in music,” Chan added.