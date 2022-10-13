Brandy Recovering After Hospitalization

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and actor Brandy says she is recovering after she was hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the 43-year-old musician had been taken to a local hospital after emergency responders were called to her home in Los Angeles.

Several hours later, Brandy, whose real name is Brandy Norwood, took to Instagram to share an update with fans, writing:

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition.”

She went on to thank her fans for their support, noting that she will “see you soon.”