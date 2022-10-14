CRM Specialist Jack Rubin Joins True Tickets As A Strategic Advisor

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing service True Tickets announced the hire of Tessitura Network co-founder and former chief executive Jack Rubin as a Strategic Advisor.

Rubin is best known for his role in developing Tessitura, a customer relations management platform for ticketing, fundraising, memberships, marketing, and e-commerce for performing arts organizations, museums, and other cultural and attraction-based organizations.

“True Tickets has radically transformed the entire ticketing industry,” said Rubin. “The company has been a solid partner with Tessitura for over two years, and I’m proud to be a part of the True Tickets journey as it continues to deliver innovative solutions that change the game for venues, patrons, and beyond.”

In his new role at True Tickets, Rubin joins the company’s existing advisors, including founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, Randi Zuckerberg, and Thomas Hardjono, CTO of Connection Science and Technical Director of the MIT Trust-Data Consortium at MIT and an early pioneer in the field of digital identities and trusted hardware.