The Knitting Factory To Open A New Venue In North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The venerable Knitting Factory brand is making its first return to Los Angeles in more than a decade with the launch of Knitting Factory NoHo, a new concert venue located in North Hollywood.

The 300+ capacity venue will occupy the second floor of the historic Federal Bar and includes architectural features such as brick, high-beamed ceilings, and (near-)floor-to-ceiling windows, along with an outdoor patio offering extensive views of Los Angeles.

According to KF, the reconfigured upstairs space also includes expanded sightlines, fully modern sound and lights and one of the best green rooms in the market.

“While this is a more intimate venue then our partner venue, Regent Theatre (1000 cap), our team plans to bring incredible live experiences for musicians, comedians, artists, and fans alike, as our company has been doing for decades,” says KFE CEO Morgan Margolis. “In North Hollywood specifically, we’ve been in the area since The Federal Bar opened with a private performance from jazz legend Stanley Clarke in January 2011, and there is an appetite for more music-based programming as the neighborhood continues to grow into a distinct residential and entertainment district.”

The new venue in North Hollywood expands on Knitting Factory’s existing footprint in the Los Angeles market, which includes The Federal Bar, El Tejano, Thirsty Merchant, and Cantiki, as well as partnerships with Boomtown Brewery, Spaceland Presents’ CEO Mitchell Frank at the Regency Theater and the Desert Daze festival, with Phil Pirrone.

Concert industry veteran Chris Diaz has been tapped as Knitting Factory Noho’s consultant talent booker with programming set to begin at the new venue by the end of 2022.

Diaz is no stranger to the Los Angeles market, and got his start at the original Knitting Factory Hollywood as a sound engineer and local booker and eventually worked his way up to role of Senior Talent Buyer at the venue, moving to New York after the Los Angeles location shut down.

In 2013, he returned to Los Angeles, overseeing multiple venues for Goldenvoice, including The Roxy Theatre on the Sunset Strip, which was named “Best Revitalized Music Venue” by LA Weekly in 2014, and The Glass House Concert Hall in Pomona, before booking for Spaceland Presents at The Regent Theatre.

“Working with Knitting Factory Entertainment again, and specifically with Morgan, is like being reunited with a long-lost family member,” says Diaz. “It is very exciting to be a part of bringing this legendary brand back to Los Angeles, to help ensure its future legacy,” Diaz said.