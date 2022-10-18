ILMC To Move To A New, Larger London Venue For 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The International Live Music Conference announced plans to return with an expanded slate of programming and a brand-new venue for 2023.

The 35th annual ILMC will take place from February 28th to March 3rd, when they welcome delegates from more than 40 countries to the recently upgraded Royal Lancaster Hotel in London’s Hyde Park.

“We’re introducing a raft of new elements in 2023, including a series of roundtable Working Lunches, additional conference sessions, and some very special new features we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks that will be a first for ILMC,” says conference head Greg Parmley.

The move will be the first new venue for ILMC in more than 20 years and organizers made the decision to make the move in response to increasing demand for the industry confab.

According to ILMC organizers, the move to the Royal Lancaster will provide extra space for networking, private meetings and events in a freshly remodeled facility.

ILMC 35 will include industry-oriented programming, including the return of the Futures Forum, the one-day discussion and networking event for the next generation of live music industry leaders. Content for 2023 will also include the Green Events & Innovations Conference, staged by AGreenerFestival in partnership with ILMC.

2023 will also see the return of the industry-focused Arthur Awards, honoring the achievements of the live events industry professionals that will be hosted once again by the legendary CAA executive Emma Banks.

Additional details about programming will be revealed in the coming weeks.