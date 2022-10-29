Pepper Entertainment Named Talent Buyer For North Dakota’s Red River Fair

WEST FARGO, ND (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter Pepper Entertainment announced they have been named as the exclusive talent buyer for the Grandstand at the Red River Valley Fair.

Under the terms of the multi-year deal, Pepper will bring approximately 10 shows to the fair’s grandstand, which is currently undergoing a round of upgrades.

As part of the announcement, Pepper Entertainment announced the first headliner for the 2023 edition of the fare, with country crossover stars Dan + Shay scheduled to perform on July 7th.

“Pepper Entertainment looks forward to being part of Red River Valley Fair’s growth and the vibrant community of West Fargo, ND. We strive to build innovative partnerships and with Cody and his team being located near our central headquarters in Sioux Falls, we’re very excited about the synergy and opportunities together,” said Pepper’s President and CEO, Jered Johnson.

“We are excited to partner with Pepper Entertainment to help bring the Red River Valley Fair to the next level. We are spending about $750,000 backstage to accommodate 20,000 people and bigger and better acts on the stage. The improvement of the Ag Education Center is at the forefront of our mission and our Grandstand entertainment will help us get there. Partnering with Pepper Entertainment gives us the ability to bring high caliber acts that RRVF has not seen before to bring high quality entertainment to the community.” stated Cody Cashman, CEO of Red River Valley Fair Association.