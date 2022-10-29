Shania Twain Annnounces Brand New Queen of Me Album and Global Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Five-time Grammy Award-winning Country music and pop crossover legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history, Shania Twain, will release her new album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023. It will be her sixth full-length album and first since 2017, debuting on her new label, Republic Nashville.

On November 14, Twain will join TV personality Nancy O’Dell for TalkShopLive, where fans can hear stories about the making of Queen of Me and pre-order special autographed editions of the album and unique box sets.

Twain has also announced a global 49-date Queen of Me Tour produced by Live Nation. The tour marks the first time fans worldwide will see Twain perform live in nearly five years. The tour announcement follows a very successful Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will join Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

The trek kicks off on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Spokane Arena. It makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin, and more before wrapping up on September 26 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK.

Citi is the official card of the North American leg of the Queen of Me Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 1, until Thursday, November 3, through the Citi Entertainment program. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 4, at LiveNation.com.

$1 of every ticket purchased will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives during crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support, group activities, and nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment of the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships, which improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com.

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR DATES

4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^

4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Greater Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

9/16 London, UK The O2

9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton