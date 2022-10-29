The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Announces Inductees Including Vince Gill, Don McLean, and More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville opened its doors 16 years ago and has since inducted dozens of talent. They’ve announced the inductees for the 2022 class with guitar-picking virtuosos Vince Gill and Marty Stuart (along with his band, His Fabulous Superlatives), American Pie singer Don McLean, country comedian Ray Stevens, recording engineer George Massenburg (Engineer Award), and producer Jim Guercio (Producer Award).

This year’s honorees will be inducted on Tuesday (November 22) at the historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The ceremony will be hosted by Country music singer/songwriter Phil Vassar and scheduled to perform are Rodney Crowell, Steve Miller, Wendy Moten, Mike Farris, and more.

This will be Hall’s first induction ceremony since 2019 and follows the passing of founder and CEO Joe Chambers – who will be honored at the ceremony.

“We’re proud to honor Joe’s legacy by celebrating this year’s inductees with a night of vibrant live music and special performances by legendary musicians,” shares the Hall’s, Linda Chambers.