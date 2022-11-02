Hideout Festival Announces Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Sonny Fodera As Headliners For 2023

NOVALJA, Croatia (CelebrityAccess) — After a record-breaking post pandemic revival this year, organizers for the Hideout Festival have revealed the initial details for the festival’s 2023 return.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Zrce Beach in Croatia from June 25-29 with a lineup that includes Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Sonny Fodera, and Eliza Rose.

The initial lineup announcement for 2023 also includes the legendary bass crew Crucast, international house talent Gorgon City, garage innovator and UK chart topper Interplanetary Criminal as well as tech-house icons Patrick Topping, Solardo and the d&b specialist Wilkinson.

Discounted tickets go on sale November 3rd for preregistered fans with general onsale available starting on November 4th.

LINEUP:

Andy C

Anish Kumar

Barry Can’t Swim

Ben Hemsley

Bou

Bru-C

Chase & Status (DJ)

Chloé Robinson

Crucast (Darkzy, Kanine, Lazcru, MC AD, Skepsis, Window Kid, Zero)

Dan Shake

Danny Howard

Eliza Rose

Elkka (DJ)

Gorgon City

Honey Dijon

Hybrid Minds

Interplanetary Criminal

Jaguar

Jayda G

Joy Orbison

Loco Dice

Mall Grab

Mella Dee

Overmono

Patrick Topping

Raw Silk

Sam Divine

Sarah Story

Schak

SHERELLE

Skream

Solardo

Sonny Fodera

Wilkinson

Yung Singh