Hideout Festival Announces Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Sonny Fodera As Headliners For 2023

NOVALJA, Croatia (CelebrityAccess) — After a record-breaking post pandemic revival this year, organizers for the Hideout Festival have revealed the initial details for the festival’s 2023 return.
The festival is scheduled to take place at Zrce Beach in Croatia from June 25-29 with a lineup that includes Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Sonny Fodera, and Eliza Rose.
The initial lineup announcement for 2023 also includes the legendary bass crew Crucast, international house talent Gorgon City, garage innovator and UK chart topper Interplanetary Criminal as well as tech-house icons Patrick Topping, Solardo and the d&b specialist Wilkinson.
Discounted tickets go on sale November 3rd for preregistered fans with general onsale available starting on November 4th.
LINEUP:
Andy C
Anish Kumar
Barry Can’t Swim
Ben Hemsley
Bou
Bru-C
Chase & Status (DJ)
Chloé Robinson
Crucast (Darkzy, Kanine, Lazcru, MC AD, Skepsis, Window Kid, Zero)
Dan Shake
Danny Howard
Eliza Rose
Elkka (DJ)
Gorgon City
Honey Dijon
Hybrid Minds
Interplanetary Criminal
Jaguar
Jayda G
Joy Orbison
Loco Dice
Mall Grab
Mella Dee
Overmono
Patrick Topping
Raw Silk
Sam Divine
Sarah Story
Schak
SHERELLE
Skream
Solardo
Sonny Fodera
Wilkinson
Yung Singh