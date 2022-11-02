Live Nation Announces Palace Foreshore, A New Outdoor Live Events Venue In Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has teamed up with Publica Australia, Pavilion Australia and the City of Port Phillip to launch the Palace Foreshore, a brand new outdoor entertainment venue in the city of St. Kilda.

Located near the Palais Theatre and Luna Park, the 5,000-capacity venue will be installed every summer and host live entertainment, including one-day festivals, headline shows, large-scale brand activations and public events.

For the venue’s (Australian) summer 2022 opening, performances have been announced by the likes of Keshi, Sam Fender, King Gizzard, The Tesky Brothers, Six60, The Black Crowes and Tim Minchin.

“The Palace Foreshore is a historic entertainment precinct and an integral location within Melbourne’s celebrated music and cultural scene. The 2022 summer line-up is set to be a dynamic display of world-class live music vital to the continued development of this landmark site, as music fans from across the country gather in St Kilda to enjoy this epic celebration,” said Chris Akavi, Promotor at Live Nation Asia Pacific.

“We are excited to see large-scale live music in the St Kilda Triangle. The support of the City of Port Phillip, The Palais Theatre, The Foreshore, Acland St and Fitzroy trader groups has been instrumental in bringing music back to this historic entertainment precinct. We look forward to a huge summer that marks another significant step in the entertainment and hospitality industries’ recovery,” added Jay Rayner, Creative Producer and Director at Publica.

The new summer venue expands Live Nation’s already extensive footprint in the market, where they also operate venues such as St Kilda’s Palais Theatre, Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul, The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, and Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide.