UTA Announces 67 Promotions Across Multiple Divisions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced a slate of promotions across the company that new roles for 67 colleagues across 27 divisions within the sports, talent, and entertainment agency.

The promotions include team members in UTA’s Motion Picture Literary, Music, News & Broadcasting, Production, Publishing, Talent, Theatre, Television Literary, Television Talent, Asian Business Development, Audio, Brand Studio, Comedy Touring, Communications, Digital Talent, Endorsements & Voiceover, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Gaming & Esports, Human Resources, Information Technology, IQ, Media Rights, MediaLink, UTA Foundation, Ventures and Web 3.0.

“Over the past year, UTA has accelerated our momentum with new acquisitions, investments in our client capabilities, and key hires,” said UTA President David Kramer. “This growth could not be possible without the hard work, ambition, and collaborative nature of the colleagues we promoted today. Providing opportunities for advancement is core to our culture, and we are proud to share in this group’s success and excited to see what their next chapters at UTA will bring.”

According to UTA, the diversity of the most recent round of promotions includes 60% who identify as women and 35% who identify as people of color.

As well, the promotions showcase UTA’s career development track with more than 80% of newly minted agents in the latest round having started their careers in UTA’s Agent Training program, the company said.