Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

(CelebrityAccess) — Andy Taylor, a former guitarist with the British new wave group Duran Duran, revealed that he’s battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

The band revealed the news during their appearance at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, as Duran Duran were inducted as part of the class of ’22.

Taylor, who was not present at the event, released a subsequent state, sharing his appreciation for being inducted into the Rock Hall and detailing his health condition.

“Just over 4-years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family-man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade,” Taylor wrote.

“I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure. Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries,” he added.

Taylor was the guitarist for Duran Duran during the height of their fame in the early 1980s, and then he returned to the group in the early 2000s but parted ways with Duran Duran in 2006 amid the recording of their album, Reportage.

He also performed with Robert Palmer in the band Power Station, and Rod Stewart’s band, and also released multiple albums as a solo artist.

He also served as a record producer and songwriter for artists such as Belinda Carlile, Paul Rodgers, and Love & Money, among others.