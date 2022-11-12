Tortuga Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup With Eric Church, Shania Twain, and Kenny Chesney Headlining

FORT LAUDERDALE (CelebrityAccess) – FORT LAUDERDALE (CelebrityAccess) – Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival, alongside Live Nation (LN), has announced the lineup for the 2023 beachfront festival, taking place April 14 – 16, 2023. The main stage headliners include Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Shania Twain, who has been on the comeback trail for 2022. The lineup for its 2023 edition includes several genres and will raise money for marine conservation actions.

The festival also has a commitment to supporting ocean conservation efforts. Each year the festival raises funds and serves as an opportunity to educate the public about the environmental issues taking place within the oceans. Fans will be able to explore the Rock the Ocean’s Conversation Village while on-site to learn more about the work of the organization and how to get involved.

Rock the Ocean Foundation has raised over $3.2 million in the past ten years for ocean conservation organizations who put their focus on 5 main issues:

Turtle Conservation · Shark Conservation · Coral Reef Degradation · Overfishing · Marine Pollution

Those funds have gone to over 90 partners, 5 universities, and has helped sponsor research stateside and in South Africa, the Bahamas, and Asia.

Main Stage: Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Eric Church, Wade Bowen, Deana Carter, Ashley Cooke, Alexandra Kay, Dee Jay Silver, Niko Moon, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Shane Profitt, Jameson Rodgers, Brittney Spencer, Cole Swindell T

Sunset Stage: Lauren Alaina, Tyler Braden, Collie Buddz, DJ Rock, Corey Kent, Kidd G, Wiz Khalifa, Mike., Justin Moore, Kylie Morgan, Pecos & The Rooftops, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, The Wallflowers, Tropidelic, Brett Young.

Next From Nashville Stage: Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Tyler Booth, Mackenzie Carpenter, Erin Kinsey, Dylan Marlowe, Chase McDaniel, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti, Catie Offerman, Aaron Raitiere, Frank Ray, Red Clay Strays, and Alana Springsteen. This stage will also feature a special performance from Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Tickets, passes, and hotel packages go onsale Friday (November 18) via their official website HERE.