Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Stadium Shows To Her Eras Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, pop icon Taylor Swift announced seventeen new shows for her upcoming ‘Eras’ tour, to meet what Team Swift called “unprecedented demand.”

The newly announced shows follow a similar announcement last week that added an additional 8 shows to the run.

All told, Swift is now slated to perform 52 shows across North America for the tour, making it the biggest outing in her touring history.

Impressively, none of the new stadium shows announced for the tour expansion are in new markets and all expand on previously announced scheduling.

Newly added dates also include shows at State Farm Stadium in Glendale AZ, which will now serve as the tour opener on March 17th, 2023, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, among others.

The tour is now scheduled to wrap in Los Angeles after Swift performs five shows at SoFi Stadium , including two newly added dates on August 8 and 9th.