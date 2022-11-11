Live Nation Has Donated More Than 2 Million Event Tickets To Veterans And Active Duty Military

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, Live Nation underscored their commitment to American’s veterans when they revealed the donation of more than two million tickets to the military community through its partnership with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix).

Vet Tix is a leading non-profit organization that provides free event tickets to currently serving members of the military, all honorably discharged veterans, immediate family of service members who died in the line of duty, and current and retired first responders. Founded in 2008, the organization now services more than 1.8 active duty service members and veterans.

“Giving veterans the opportunity to experience the power of live music has been an honor,” said Michael Rapino, CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment. “Live Nation is very proud of our partnership with Vet Tix and we’ll continue to support however we can.”

Live Nation and Ticketmaster have been partners with Vet Tix since 2014 and continue to be the organization’s top donor, regularly providing the organization with tickets to country, pop, rock, hip-hop and various other music genre tours, sports and family entertainment, Broadway shows and more.

As a part of the collaboration, Ticketmaster developed custom ticketing software to simplify Vet Tix’s platform for vets, artists, promoters, and venues.

“The support and passion for the Vet Tix mission by the Live Nation and Ticketmaster teams has been vital to our success and return to normal for so many,” said Michael A. Focareto III, U.S. Navy veteran, CEO and Founder of Vet Tix. “The more than two million tickets donated by Live Nation translates into endless smiles and memories for VetTixers. In many cases, their support also assists veterans, service members and first responders in coping with challenges related to their service such as PTSD, isolation, and community reintegration which leads to positive experiences by attending concerts with family and friends. We can’t thank them enough.”