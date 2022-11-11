Actor Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of The Animated Batman, Has Died

(CelebrityAccess) — Kevin Conroy, an actor best known as the voice of Batman in a popular animated superhero series, has died. He was 66.

Conroy’s passing was confirmed by a statement from Warner Brothers Discovery, who said he died after a short battle with cancer, CBS News reported.

Conroy is best known for providing the voice of the caped crusader in “Batman: The Animated Series,” which ran for 85 episodes in the mid-1990s.

The series led to other roles, for Conroy, including revisiting Batman for The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond, and Superman: The Animated Series.

His other roles include The Office, Cheers, Search for Tomorrow, among others.