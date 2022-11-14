Jay Leno Cancels Appearance Due To A ‘Very Serious Medical Emergency’

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno was scheduled to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but was forced to cancel the event due to a “serious medical emergency.”

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” Forum 2022 organizers said in an email to conference attendees obtained by People Magazine. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

A rep for Leno did not respond to a request for comment and additional information about Leno’s health condition was not available.

He’s previously suffered from health issues and previously shared details about a blockage in his heart in 2019.