BMG Acquires Harry Nilsson’s Catalog

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced it has acquired the rights to the music of the late, legendary singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson.

According to BMG, the deal includes rights to Nilsson’s publishing catalog, as well as artist and writer revenue streams of his music, including hits such as ‘Without You’, ‘Everybody’s Talkin’’, ‘One’, ‘Coconut’, and classics ‘Jump Into The Fire’, ‘Gotta Get Up’, and ‘Me and My Arrow’, among numerous others.

His songworks also include titles co-written with the likes of John Lennon, Danny Kortchmar, Dr. John, and Ringo Starr, among others.

As part of the deal, BMG will begin collaborating with the Nilsson family to develop new opportunities for Nilsson’s catalog and creative assets, including his Name, Image, and Likeness in multiple arenas, including film, television, theatrical stage productions, and books, among others.

“We are delighted to have found a partner that shares our love and reverence for Harry’s legacy. We look forward to a long relationship with BMG, working together to celebrate this true genius of pop music,” said Nilsson’s Family in a joint statement.

“For generations, Harry Nilsson’s timeless music has captivated millions of people all around the world. A brilliant songwriter with an exceptionally beautiful and unique voice, we will ensure his spirit thrives for generations to come. We are honored the Nilsson family chose BMG to entrust as the custodians of his musical legacy and are proud to represent the cherished works of Harry Nilsson,” added Thomas Scherer, BMG’s President, Repertoire & Marketing for New York and Los Angeles.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.