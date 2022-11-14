Foreigner Announces The Details For The First Leg Of Their Farewell Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Foreigner announced plans for what is being billed as the band’s final Farewell Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of the tour is scheduled to kick off at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 26th with dates throughout the summer before wrapping at the PNC Bank Arts Center on September 3rd.

For the tour, Foreigner will perform more than 20 of their chart-topping hits including “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent,” and more.

“The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!” said Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen.

Additionally, ’80s hitmakers Loverboy will provide support on the first leg of the tour.

“It’s not very often you get a chance to play on the same stage as one of your all-time favorite bands…and how many hit songs can you play on the same stage every night of a 2023 Summer tour?….. it’s going to be amazing…. I can’t wait.” Said Mike Reno of Loverboy.

For the tour, Foreigner will continue its long-running partnership with the Grammy Museum Foundation to invite choirs to open the show with a live a cappella ‘Pitch Perfect’ performance of Classic Rock songs. For the tour, Foreigner will partner with radio outlets across the U.S. to create a contest for local choirs to compete to win donations to their music program with winning choir will be selected at each show, to receive a grand prize of new musical equipment.

The full itinerary for the first leg of the Foreigner Farwell Tour

Thu July 6th Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat July 8th West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun July 9th Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 11th Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

Fri July 14th Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue July 18th Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed July 19th St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri July 21st Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat July 22nd Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon July 24th Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue July 25th Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri July 28th Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat July 29th Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue August 1st Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed August 2nd Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri August 4th Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat August 5th Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue August 8th Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed August 9th Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri August 11th Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat August 12th Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon August 14th Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed August 16th Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri August 18th Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sun August 20th Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon August 21st Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Wed August 23rd Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Thu August 24th Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Weds August 30th Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri September 1st Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat September 2nd Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun September 3rd Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center