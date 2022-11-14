Garth Brooks Announces Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from a successful stadium tour, country recording artist Garth Brooks announced plans for a headlining Las Vegas Residency.

The show, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with performances scheduled to begin in early 2023.

Brooks will give fans an up close and personal performance, varying the show from night to night with a rotating cast of his band members and an occasional special guest.

“Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment. “We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he’s chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family.”

“When Garth Brooks dedicated himself to a Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, fans around the world were all definitely dealt a winning hand,” added Bob Roux, President of U.S. Concerts for Live Nation.

For the shows, Brooks has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. The Verified on sale will begin Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PT for registered fans. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on sale.