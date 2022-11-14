Ayleen Valentine Signs With The Azoff Company’s Giant Music Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming singer and producer Ayleen Valentine has signed with The Azoff Company’s Giant Music Label ahead of a tour with Riz La Vie, planned for 2023.

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old Valentine released her debut EP, ‘tonight i don’t exist,’ and followed it up with the release of a new music video for her self-produced single, “Next Life.”

“I made this song last year after moving to LA, I didn’t know it at the time, but it was helping me work out some feelings that I was never able to put into words or be vulnerable about,” Valentine shares about the track. “Essentially, it’s about losing interest in life and wanting to move on to the next one because you might find happiness somewhere else.”

A native of Florida, Valentine recently dropped out of Berklee College of Music, where she had a full ride for music production, to pursue a music career in Los Angeles.

Her upcoming tour with Riz La Vie kicks off on February 9th at the Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, AZ, with dates across the U.S. and Canada.