P!NK Announced North American Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Australian pop icon P!NK announced plans to return to the road in 2023 for a North American Stadium tour.

Produced by Live Nation, P!NK’s 21-date Summer Carnival 2023 will hit stadiums across the U.S. and Canada, starting at SoFi Stadium on October 5, 2023.

The tour will feature a raft of P!NK’s friends and special guests, including 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

The announcement of P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 tour follows the release of her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” earlier this month

She’s also lined up to perform at the American Music Awards on November 20th.