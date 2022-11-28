The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Electronic Arts’ President of Music Steve Schnur

Talking to Electronic Arts’ President of Music Steve Schnur was the highlight of my week, and I’m not even a gamer! It made me excited about music. It made me envy his job. Listen and you’ll get excited too! (And learn plenty!)
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/steve-schnur-105066196/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/steve-schnur/id1316200737?i=1000587378962
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2kDSD2feoDe2H7Y8apkUYI?si=P93FGL9TRx2Sh5i3vn3aXg
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/d93ef79a-d78d-4f49-b709-2a74cf487776/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-steve-schnur
https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/steve-schnur-208922989