The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Electronic Arts’ President of Music Steve Schnur

Talking to Electronic Arts’ President of Music Steve Schnur was the highlight of my week, and I’m not even a gamer! It made me excited about music. It made me envy his job. Listen and you’ll get excited too! (And learn plenty!)

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/steve-schnur-105066196/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/steve-schnur/id1316200737?i=1000587378962

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2kDSD2feoDe2H7Y8apkUYI?si=P93FGL9TRx2Sh5i3vn3aXg

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/d93ef79a-d78d-4f49-b709-2a74cf487776/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-steve-schnur

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/steve-schnur-208922989

