The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Lori Garver – NASA Former Deputy Administrator, Author – “Escaping Gravity”

NASA’s Artemis Moon Program has been launched with the plan to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon so this is the PERFECT time for this interview with Lori Garver, a trailblazer who pioneered a place for women at the highest levels of NASA. A woman in a man’s world pushing new agendas to revamp NASA and establish a new space age, Lori spearheaded private sector competition to drive down costs at NASA despite her efforts being met with great resistance. Lori describes never-before-heard stories how she would often be dismissed simply because she was a woman and how she overcame those biases to be a true trailblazer in the male dominated world of NASA. This is an amazing insiders, rarely heard look at not just how NASA works but also an amazing journey of a brave woman who shook up NASA.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lori-garver-fmr-deputy-administrator-of-nasa-best/id1118318083?i=1000587083451

