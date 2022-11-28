Scandinavian Music Promoter TADC Sweden Files for Bankruptcy

SWEDEN – One of Scandinavia’s largest event organizers and music promoters, TADC Sweden, has canceled its remaining 2022 events and filed for bankruptcy, citing low profits, reduced ticket sales, and increased costs.

TADC Sweden, headquartered in Gothenburg, was behind festivals such as the Gefle Metal Festival and Atlas Rock in Gävle and the summer series Rock På Skansen in Stockholm.

TADC was the result of the 2015 merger between Triffid Productions and Danger Music & Media. The newly branded TADC opened offices in Norway and Denmark within the last year.

See below for the statement from their official website.