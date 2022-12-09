Atlantic’s Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman To Be Honored At Pre-Grammy Gala Hosted by Clive Davis

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman and Atlantic Music Group (AMG) Chairman and CEO Julie Greenwald have been announced as the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honorees. The Recording Academy and Clive Davis will award the pair at a Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday (February 4, 2023).

The AMG includes the Atlantic, ATCO, Big Beat, and Canvasback labels and 300 Elektra Entertainment (300, Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, Roadrunner, Low Country Sound, DTA, and Public Consumption) has nearly 40 Grammy nominations for the upcoming awards. Atlantic Records celebrates 75 years in 2023.

The Atlantic roster boasts Ed Sheeran, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Paramore, Jack Harlow, and others. Atlantic is also behind the Grammy-winning Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson, and The Fast & the Furious franchise.

The dynamic duo began working together in 2004 after Greenwald moved to Atlantic from Def Jam. During their years together, they’ve elevated artists’ careers, such as Shinedown, Gnarls Barkley, Flo Rida, Jason Mraz, and many more. In October this year, Greenwald was named Chairman and CEO of AMG.

Greenwald and Kallman are in good company as past honorees include: David Geffen, Lucian Grainge, Clive Davis, Rob Stringer, Jay-Z, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, to name a few.

“I’ve personally known Julie and Craig for many years, and it’s so very exciting to celebrate their exceptional creativity and achievements at this year’s Pre-Grammy Gala,” said Davis. What a special night it will be spotlighting them and their incredible music and artists! They both fully deserve an unforgettable evening.”