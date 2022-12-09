The Stranglers Original Drummer Jet Black Dies at Age 84

NORTH WALES (CelebrityAccess) – Jet Black (born Brian John Duffy), the original drummer of punk/new-wave rock band The Stranglers died Tuesday (December 6) at the age of 84; his representative confirmed to numerous media outlets saying he passed away “peacefully” at his country home in North Wales close to his friends and family.

The British musician was a founding member of the group formed in Guildford, Surrey, in 1974. His playing style is credited with helping them achieve their distinctive style – amassing 23 Top 40 hits and 19 Top 40 albums, according to the UK Charts’ official website. The band won an Ivor Novello award for their third album, Black and White, in 1978.

The band’s bassist Jean-Jacques Burnel said: “The welcoming committee has doubled. After years of ill health, Jet has finally been released. He was a force of nature. An inspiration. The Stranglers would not have been if it wasn’t for him. The most erudite of men. A rebel with many causes.”

Black is survived by his wife Ava, and two children, Charlotte and Anthony.

The Stranglers’ official website announced the news. You can read the announcement in full below.