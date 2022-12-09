Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Add More Dates To Their “Two Icons, One Night” Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Piano Man – Billy Joel and Queen of the “Twirl” (No, it’s NOT Britney Spears) Stevie Nicks have announced more dates for their Two Icons, One Night tour. The legendary duo announced dates in Foxborough and Philadelphia on Thursday (December 6).
The multiple Grammy winners and Rock & Rock Hall of Fame inductees will play Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field on June 16 and Gillette Stadium on September 23.
Joel recently added another date to his residency at Madison Square Garden for May 5 – marking his 91st monthly show and his 137th time gracing the MSG stage.
Tickets for the newly announced stadium shows go on sale December 16 via Livenation.com and Joel’s May MSG show go on sale the same day via Ticketmaster.com.
Billy Joel Upcoming Tour Dates
Dec 10 – Tina Arena – Cricket Grounds – Melbourne, SA
Dec 19 – Madison Square Garden
Jan 13 – Madison Square Garden
Feb 14 – Madison Square Garden
Mar 26 – Madison Square Garden
Apr 8 – AT&T Stadium With Stevie Nicks
Apr 19 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Apr 22 – Madison Square Garden
May 5 – Madison Square Garden
May 19 – Nissan Stadium With Stevie Nicks
Jun 16 – Lincoln Financial Field With Stevie Nicks
Jul 7 – BST Hyde Park
Aug 5 – Ohio Stadium With Stevie Nicks
Aug 19 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium With Stevie Nicks