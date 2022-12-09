Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Add More Dates To Their “Two Icons, One Night” Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Piano Man – Billy Joel and Queen of the “Twirl” (No, it’s NOT Britney Spears) Stevie Nicks have announced more dates for their Two Icons, One Night tour. The legendary duo announced dates in Foxborough and Philadelphia on Thursday (December 6).

The multiple Grammy winners and Rock & Rock Hall of Fame inductees will play Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field on June 16 and Gillette Stadium on September 23.

Joel recently added another date to his residency at Madison Square Garden for May 5 – marking his 91st monthly show and his 137th time gracing the MSG stage.

Tickets for the newly announced stadium shows go on sale December 16 via Livenation.com and Joel’s May MSG show go on sale the same day via Ticketmaster.com.

Billy Joel Upcoming Tour Dates

Dec 10 – Tina Arena – Cricket Grounds – Melbourne, SA

Dec 19 – Madison Square Garden

Jan 13 – Madison Square Garden

Feb 14 – Madison Square Garden

Mar 26 – Madison Square Garden

Apr 8 – AT&T Stadium With Stevie Nicks

Apr 19 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Apr 22 – Madison Square Garden

May 5 – Madison Square Garden

May 19 – Nissan Stadium With Stevie Nicks

Jun 16 – Lincoln Financial Field With Stevie Nicks

Jul 7 – BST Hyde Park

Aug 5 – Ohio Stadium With Stevie Nicks

Aug 19 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium With Stevie Nicks