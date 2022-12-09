CTS Eventim Named Exclusive Ticketing Provider of the World Athletics Championships

MUNICH (CelebrityAccess) – CTS Eventim, a global provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, has been named the exclusive ticketing provider of the World Athletics Championships for 2023, taking place in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 – 27, 2023.

The World Athletics Championship is the third-largest sporting event in the world and the biggest sporting event in the history of Hungary. Athletes from more than 200 countries are expected to attend. The Budapest Local Organising Committee will put 420,000 tickets on sale Monday (December 12) on a first come-first serve ticketing platform. The packages and tickets will be available for 14 stadium sessions. Six other competitions will be held outside the World Heritage City Centre stadium.

Alexander Ruoff, COO, CTS Eventim: “We are pleased to contribute to the pinnacle event of athletics by delivery our trustworthy, sophisticated ticketing technology and extensive suite of services.”

The brand-new National Athletics Centre will host the WCH Budapest 23. The arena will have an initial capacity of 35,000 for the athletic championships before being reduced to 15,000 as part of the sustainable reconstruction. The venue is located on the Danube River’s eastern bank on the city’s south side.