CAA Promotes Eight to Agent and Executive Levels

NYC/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The sports and entertainment agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), announced Thursday (December 8) that it had promoted eight employees to agent and executives ranks, including Kate Arenson, Sydney Chance, Sydney Lipsitz, Peter Morton, Andi Wong, Jessica Brown, Emmett Gordon, and Ron Jordan.

NEW YORK:

Arenson has been with CAA since 2017 when she joined as an intern – later joining full-time as an assistant a year later. She was elevated to a Coordinator role and entered CAA’s Elevate program in 2022. She has now been appointed an agent in the music touring department. She works with Leon Bridges, Mumford & Sons, Glass Animals, and more. She’s a University of Alabama graduate with a Business Marketing degree.

Emmett Gordon, Peter Morton, and Jessica Brown have been elevated to Executive within CAA’s Sports Property Sales.

Brown works closely with clients of Major League Baseball, Formula 1, and the Atlanta Braves. She joined CAA as a receptionist in 2019 before moving to the mailroom and then joining Property Sales as an assistant in 2020. Promoted to Coordinator in 2022, she entered CAA’s Elevate program shortly after that and gained her current position. She graduated from the University of MS with a degree in Chemistry.

Morton began his career in 2019 at CAA as an assistant to Property Sales Executive Adam Sloan. Before, he served as a Sponsorship Sales Associate at Fenway Sports Management. Now a Property Sales Executive, he will work with Oracle Red Bull Racing, Formula 1, the United States Tennis Association, Ryder Cup, and others. He holds a degree in Business Enterprise Management from Wake Forest University.

Gordon started at CAA in 2019 as an assistant to the Global Co-Head of CAA Sports Property Sales – Rob DeAngelis. Now holding the Sports Property Sales Executive title, Gordon will work with the LA Clippers, Formula 1, and Riot Games. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Business and Communications degree.

Jordan has been promoted to Agent in the Music Touring Department. Joining CAA in 2016 as an intern, he joined the mailroom a year later. He served as an Assistant before being promoted to Coordinator and entering the Elevate program in 2022. He will work with ARDN, Jean Deaux, and tobi lou, among others. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Entertainment from American University’s Kogod School of Business.

NASHVILLE:

Chance has been promoted to Executive within baseball, working closely with Major League Baseball (MLB) clients on off-the-field branding and digital media strategies. She began her career in 2019 as a graphic design intern before being hired as the department assistant later that year. She entered CAA’s Elevate program in June 2021 and was promoted to her current position shortly after. She holds a degree in Graphic Design from North Carolina State University.

LOS ANGELES:

Wong has been promoted to Agent in the Media Finance department, specializing in the packaging, sourcing financing for, and selling the distribution rights to independently financed movies. She began at CAA as an intern in Media Finance, then moved to assistant. She entered CAA’s Elevate program in 2021, working under Roeg Sutherland. She graduated from the University of California in 2018.

Lipsitz has been promoted to Chief of Staff / Executive for the Sports Broadcasting department under Tom Young and Matt Kramer. She joined CAA in 2018 in the mailroom and later served as an assistant for Kramer and Matt Olson. She entered Elevate in 2021. She’s a University of Michigan graduate with a degree in Sports Management.

CAA Elevate is a training and development curriculum emphasizing inclusion, curiosity, collaboration, entrepreneurialism, and growth. CAA Elevate was designed to promote best practices, foster global strategic thinking, encourage innovation, and guide the talents of CAA’s agents and executives in training.