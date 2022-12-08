Sam Riddle Tapped For SVP Of Marketing Role At Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records announced the appointment of Sam Riddle as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

In his new role at the label, Riddle will take on oversight of Warner Records marketing campaigns on behalf of their creative roster with a focus on artist development.

Based in Warner Records’ Los Angeles headquarters, Riddle will report to Dionnee Harper, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Artist Development.

Riddle joins Warner from Roc Nation, where he the last five years, most recently in the role of Vice President of Artist Management. While there, he played a key role in developing a concept for a television series concept for Netflix with Megan The Stallion, as well as the Off Thee Leash series on Snapchat Originals.

He also supported rapper Meek Mill with the launch of the REFORM Alliance, including the development of the initial marketing plan for the foundation. He also helped to secure brand deals for Mills with companies such as PUMA, Bacardi, and more.

Riddle’s experience also includes digital marketing and sales roles at Capitol Records and a stint as station manager at East Lansing radio outlet WDBM.

“I’m beyond excited to join the team at Warner Records, a label steeped in history and currently brimming with talent. There’s nothing more exciting than artist development – a perpetual process that can help a superstar reach record-breaking heights and jump-start a new artist’s career. The entire Warner Records team is equally dedicated to this process, making this career transition a no-brainer. I want to thank Tom (Corson), Aaron (Bay-Schuck), and Dionnee for believing in me to help foster the continued commitment of excellence that the team has towards the artists that we have the pleasure to support,” Riddle said.