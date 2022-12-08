AEG Presents Strikes A Multi-Venue Sponsorship Deal With Sportsbook Operator Tipico

HOBOKEN, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents and sportsbook operator Tipico announced the launch of a strategic marketing partnership covering multiple AEG Presents owned and operated music venues across Ohio and the surrounding area.

The multi-year partnership includes multiple AEG Presents owned and operated venues such as KEMBA Live!, Newport Music Hall, A&R Music Bar, The Basement and the Agora Theatre & Ballroom.

Additionally, the terms of the deal will see Tipico will become a presenting partner of the “Best Bet Concert Series,” which will be hosted annually at participating venues.

The concert series will encompass 32 concerts a year and will see presenting partner Tipico on hand for brand activations, special promotions, and other consumer engagement activities.

Tipico will also work with AEG Presents for other brand placements, including special offers for the sportsbook’s customers at each venue such as sweepstakes, giveaways of VIP tickets, food & beverage, and more.

“Our research revealed that our customers are almost as passionate about attending concerts and music festivals as they are about watching and betting on their favorite sports,” said Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico North America “Our new customers can enjoy exclusive benefits at venues such as KEMBA Live! and Agora Theatre.”

“We are very excited to welcome Tipico as our exclusive sponsor in the sportsbook category at our music venues in Ohio,” said Andrew Klein, Managing Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “Together, we look forward to continuing to bring unparalleled live music and entertainment experiences as well as unique on-site perks to the local residents we both serve across the Ohio region.”

The kick the new sponsorship partnership off, AEG Presents and Tipico announced a ticket giveaway program with $10,000 worth of tickets for upcoming concerts at the participating venues throughout the month of December for music fans in the Ohio market.

Fans can become eligible for a chance to win two passes to a show of their choice in 2023 by making a qualifying first-time deposit at Tipico.