George Strait Helps To Raise $2.4 million For Wounded Vets At The 12th Annual Vaqueros Del Mar Golf Tournament and Benefit Concert

BOERNE, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend George Strait helped to raise a record-setting $2.4 million to help support America’s veterans at the 12th annual Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and benefit concert.

Hosted at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort with Strait’s longtime friend, Texas businessman Tom Cusick, Strait helped raise funds for Feherty’s Troops First Foundation. Since the inception of the event, Strait has helped to raise more than $17 million for the cause.

The event featured a golf tournament, along with a benefit concert featuring performances by Strait, as well as Asleep at the Wheel, William Beckman, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Keith Gattis, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson and Randy Rogers.

The funds will support Feherty’s Troops First in its mission to provide assistance to veterans who were wounded while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“After George and I acquired Tapatio, we had our Grand Re-Opening on 11-11-11, which was Veterans Day,” notes Cusick. “We decided holding an event for our military heroes was perfect and then we met David Feherty with Troops First, and the rest is history. I believe we both would agree that this has been one of the most fulfilling experiences we have been involved in, and have grown so close to so many that have sacrificed for our country and all of us.”