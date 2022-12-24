Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Delfest 2023 Announces Initial Lineup With St. Paul & the Broken Bones, The Infamous Stringdusters, and More

CUMBERLAND, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Delfest, the all-encompassing music festival in the idyllic mountains of western Maryland, has announced its initial lineup for the 2023 festival – which is also the fest’s 15th year. Allegany County Fairgrounds will be the festival’s site, taking place May 25 – 28.

Next year’s lineup includes the Del McCoury Band, Trampled By Turtles, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Broomestix, The InFamouns Stringdusters, The California Honeydrops, Sierra Hull, Rising Appalachia, Kitchen Dwellers, Lindsay Lou, and many more.

In addition to traditional stage sets by the artists, attendees can see collaborations, special guest sit-ins, various tributes to McCoury and his musical legacy, and personal appearances from the artists. Delfest will be immediately preceded by the three-day DelFest Academy hosted by The Travelin’ McCourys and other all-star players.

4-day passes are available now. Other pass options, including RV and camping passes, will go on sale in the coming weeks.

