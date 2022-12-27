The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Bob Saget – Year End Tribute Episode

We all were shocked at Bob’s passing this year. This episode is a tribute to Bob. He was a friend and not only really funny but a GREAT. As a tribute to him I wanted to re-air this interview we did. Bob is funny and revealing, talking about his start in comedy, how he was fired from one TV show but hired on another – “Full House” and how that changed his life. He talks about hosting an edgy home video show, what it was like working at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles in his early days with Richard Pryor, Jay Leno and David Letterman, how as a comedian, he deals with the highly charged politically correct environment we live in and MORE.