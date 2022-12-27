Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Inside Out with Paul Mecurio
The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Bob Saget - Year End Tribute Episode

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Bob Saget – Year End Tribute Episode

Paul Mecurio  Contact MePosted on
3 0

We all were shocked at Bob’s passing this year. This episode is a tribute to Bob. He was a friend and not only really funny but a GREAT. As a tribute to him I wanted to re-air this interview we did. Bob is funny and revealing, talking about his start in comedy, how he was fired from one TV show but hired on another – “Full House” and how that changed his life. He talks about hosting an edgy home video show, what it was like working at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles in his early days with Richard Pryor, Jay Leno and David Letterman, how as a comedian, he deals with the highly charged politically correct environment we live in and MORE.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now