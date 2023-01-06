Simu Liu To Return As Host For The 2023 Juno Awards

EDMONTON, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and the CBC announced that Canadian actor and writer Simu Liu will return for a second year to host the 2023 JUNO Awards.

“I am truly ecstatic to be back again this year hosting The 2023 JUNO Awards,” said Simu Liu. “There are no words to describe the incredible energy that took over Toronto last spring and I can’t wait to help bring that to Edmonton. If you thought my rendition of ‘Complicated’ was good, just wait until you hear my Nickelback cover.”

Liu, who made his June Awards hosting debut in 2022, is best known for his breakout role in the first Asian-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

He is currently developing projects under his company 4:12 Entertainment, through which he has previously directed, produced and optioned content for film and digital.

“From his ‘I Am Canadian’ monologue to his extraordinary ‘Jalebi Baby’ duet alongside Tesher, Simu was a fan favorite on the JUNOS stage last year,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “When it comes to entertainment, there really isn’t anything he can’t do and we’re thrilled to see how he evolves the role in 2023.”

The 52nd annual Juno Awards will take place in Edmonton on March 13, 2023. Produced by Insight Productions, the show will broadcast and stream live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.