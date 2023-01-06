The Eagles Expand Their Hotel California Tour With A Fistful Of New Dates For 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary California rock icons The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, announced the addition of multiple dates to their Hotel California tour.

Newly announced concerts include Jacksonville, Florida (Mar. 25); an encore performance in Tampa, Florida (Mar. 28); Columbia, South Carolina (Mar. 30); Knoxville, Tennessee (Apr. 1); Greensboro, North Carolina (Apr. 4); and Newark, New Jersey (Apr. 7).

Each concert will see the band perform their hit album “Hotel California” in its entirety accompanied by an orchestra and choir in the first set and after a brief intermission, the Eagles will perform a selection of fan favorites and greatest hits.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster.

The tour, which kicked off in 2019, has already see the Eagles perform 77 fully sold out shows, including five nights at Madison Square Garden in NYC and four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, among numerous others.

“HOTEL CALIFORNIA” 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sunday, Feb 19 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, Feb 21 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Friday, Feb 24 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Saturday, Feb 25 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Wednesday, Mar 1 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Friday, Mar 3 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

Saturday, Mar 25 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tuesday, Mar 28 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Thursday, Mar 30 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Saturday, Apr 1 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Tuesday, Apr 4 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, Apr 7 Newark, NJ Prudential Center