The Orchard Announces Key Hires And Promotions In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Full-service music distributor The Orchard announced a round of executive promotions and hires in its Nashville office.

According to The Orchard, Mary Ashley Johnson has been elevated to Executive Vice President, Sales and Artist & Label Management, U.S. and Canada and Katie Studley has been hired for the post of Vice President, Nashville.

Both executives will contribute local distribution expertise, release strategy, and regional support for The Orchard’s roster of artists and will report to Colleen Theis, The Orchard’s Chief Operating Officer.

Johnson previously served as SVP, Sales and Artist & Label Management, U.S. and Canada, where she played a key role in driving revenue for the company.

“I look forward to continuing to deliver record-setting success in both market share growth and artist development for The Orchard and providing best in class service to our clients,” Johnson said.

Studley will take on day-to-day management of The Orchard’s office in Nashville, with a focus on developing new business relationships and providing support for existing clients.

“I am equally excited to develop new relationships within Nashville’s independent creative communities as I am honored to foster growth for The Orchard’s incredible existing roster. I’ve long appreciated The Orchard’s quality of service and the good people behind it, and I am proud to join their impressive global organization,” said Studley.

“We are proud to appoint these two well-deserving women to key executive roles in the company,” said Theis. “Mary Ashley’s leadership, business savvy, and proven expertise has led The Orchard to unprecedented heights in 2022. In her newly expanded role, she will spearhead even bigger opportunities for our artist and label partners. We’re excited to welcome Katie to The Orchard family. As an instrumental partner on the client side, she comes to us with a deep understanding of our business strategy. Her relationships in the Nashville market and beyond will help us further connect local artists and labels to global audiences.”